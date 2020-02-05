Potentially stormy Thursday morning, turning cooler

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A slow moving frontal system will move through the region through Thursday. Heavy rainfall at times may result in flooding through Thursday afternoon. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible on top of what fell Wednesday.
A Few Thunderstorms may be severe with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. The tornado risk is low, but not zero. A cold front is expected to move through, dropping temperatures throughout the day into the 50s.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. This means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Showers with perhaps a few thunderstorms will continue on Thursday, especially before noon. Temperatures will start in the 60s early Thursday morning and will fall throughout the day.Drier weather arrives Thursday night and it will be a cold Friday morning with 30s. The weekend looks dry with slightly warmer than normal temperatures.
