Potentially stormy Thursday morning, turning cooler

Flash flooding will be possible on through Thursday afternoon

Stormy Thursday morning, turning colder
By Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams | February 2, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 11:58 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A slow moving frontal system will move through the region through Thursday. Heavy rainfall at times may result in flooding through Thursday afternoon. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible on top of what fell Wednesday.

A Few Thunderstorms may be severe with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. The tornado risk is low, but not zero. A cold front is expected to move through, dropping temperatures throughout the day into the 50s.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. This means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

TURNING CHILLY THURSDAY

Showers with perhaps a few thunderstorms will continue on Thursday, especially before noon. Temperatures will start in the 60s early Thursday morning and will fall throughout the day.Drier weather arrives Thursday night and it will be a cold Friday morning with 30s. The weekend looks dry with slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

[ When will it rain? See the latest Hourly Forecast for your location by scrolling down on our Weather Page. ]

[ On the go? Check the latest forecast for your location by opening your WLOX Weather App. ]

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.