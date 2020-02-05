Sheriff: Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Kiln

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, one man is awaiting extradition in Orleans Parish Prison after the officer-involved shooting that happened on January 27 in Kiln.
By WLOX Staff | February 5, 2020

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, one man is awaiting extradition in Orleans Parish Prison after the officer-involved shooting that happened on January 27 in Kiln.

Officials arrested Mark McMaster in Orleans Parish on Tuesday, and he has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Due to the shooting, the suspect had to be airlifted out of a Kiln neighborhood.

The officers who responded to the incident are both okay.

