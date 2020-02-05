NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: George County High standout makes much-anticipated selection

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - With nearly two dozen offers to choose from, George County High wide receiver McKinnley Jackson announced his pick Wednesday morning to much fanfare and surprise.
Jackson will head to Texas A&M in the fall, ruling out top offers from Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Oregon.
Over the last few weeks, Jackson has had multiple visitors as head coaches from the country’s top football programs made the trek to the small town of Lucedale to meet the standout player.
Over the last two months, Jackson had a total of 23 offers from Division I schools.
According to 247Sports.com, Nick Saban from Alabama visited Jackson Thursday, while LSU and recent national champion head coach Ed Orgeron paid a visit to Jackson’s grandmother Tuesday at her nursing home in Lucedale.
After his last official visit to Texas A&M last weekend, Jackson announced his decision Wednesday morning.
WLOX will have more coverage of National Signing Day as other students from across the Coast announce their decisions on Wednesday.
