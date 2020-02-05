Moss Point mayor’s salary reinstated with backpay as board ends dispute

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Mayor Mario King says a contentious battle over administrative policy issues is now over.
Last summer, the Moss Point Board of Aldermen voted to cut the mayor’s salary 15 percent, which was a cut of $11,000 annually. The deduction was initially proposed by alderman Sherwood Bradford, who at the time cited multiple lawsuits filed against King.
King then filed a motion to veto the board’s proposed pay cut. At Tuesday 's board of alderman meeting, city leaders chose not to override the mayor’s veto proposal for the paycut.
That failure means the mayor’s salary has been reinstated. Additionally, King will also receive backpay for the months his salary was withheld.
After the motion died, city leaders moved on to other business.
Alderman Bradford stressed his belief in a system of checks and balances, noting that he will he will continue to push for a detailed audit of the city’s finances as it prepares to take on new projects in 2020.
City leaders stated during the meeting that they are ready to move forward and boost tourism offerings. Aldermen tabled a discussion on creating an AirBNB ordinance for a later date.
Officials are also planning a trip to Washington D.C. to compete a BUILD grant, funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation that supports roads, bridges, and other city infrastructure.
“It’s a grant so it’s always a competitive process but we are at the top of the game," said King.
“This can be so important to the city and I think that’s the thing that people want us to pursue, positive growth and things that are good for our citizens," said Ward 6 Alderman Wayne Lennep.
The Board also has its eye on developing a corridor around I-10... which includes building access roads and moving in more businesses.
