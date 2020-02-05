Miss. Senate unanimously approves raise in teacher salaries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Senate unanimously approved a teacher pay raise bill Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Governor Tate Reeves recommended a $1,500 salary bump for teachers during the coming school year--more than the $500 proposed by the State Senate.
Senator Dennis DeBar said the Senate plans to meet this summer to study other states and better implement a multi-year raise for the remaining three years of this term.
