MHP: Distracted driving key cause of repeated wrecks at Hwy. 49 and School Road

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic accidents are an all too familiar sight at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Road. Just Tuesday, a two car accident sent one person to the hospital.
State Trooper Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the wrecks keep happening for several reasons.
“A lot of this comes down to driver in-attention, or texting and driving,” Robertson said. “They’re on the phone with social media, or they’re distracted by something else in the car. For others, once they get out of Gulfport and all the traffic lights, some that may not be familiar with this area may forget about this red light.”
It's a light where nine traffic accidents happened in 2019 despite numerous signs warning drivers about an upcoming traffic signal.
"And when they're distracted and not paying attention, they run through the light and end up causing a collision,” Robertson added. "At certain times of the day, in the morning and afternoon, the speed limit drops to 55 miles an hour for a school zone, but a lot of people don't do that. They're still going 65, and at that speed, you're traveling about 95 feet per second."
Which means less reaction time for drivers and more chances for trouble.
"The main thing coming through this intersection or anywhere is to not be driving distracted,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.