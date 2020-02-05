Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

New Orleans (AP) — Lawyers for the district attorney in New Orleans are asking a federal appeals court to end a lawsuit centered on his office's past use of fake subpoenas to coerce uncooperative witnesses. Leon Cannizzaro and some of his staff are arguing that they are legally immune from claims made in a 2017 lawsuit. The suit followed a report by an online news outlet exposing prosecutors' use of documents that looked like court subpoenas. In reality, the documents had not been approved by a judge. Arguments were set for Wednesday before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.