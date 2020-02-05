Is a roundabout on Ocean Springs Road in the cards?

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders in Ocean Springs taking steps to address one of the most dangerous roads in the city.
Ocean Springs Road is one of the most used roads inside the City of Discovery. Running next to Ocean Springs Hospital, it connects Highway 57 to the center of the city. Due to mounting safety concerns, it could soon boast a roundabout at the intersection of Groveland Road.
The city engineer’s office stressed that this may not be the final design but it gives you an idea of what the city has planned for the busy intersection.
This isn’t the only project in Ocean Springs Road’s future. Efforts to widen the road, as well as create sidewalks and shoulders, are also expected.
While city leaders are still in the early stages, they are excited about the potential project.
“This is a project that helps the whole city," said Mayor Shea Dobson. “Ocean Springs Road is where a lot of people will skip going down Highway 90 to get into town by Ocean Springs Road so this will just make the whole area safer.”
Excitement wasn’t limited to just the mayor though.
“(Residents who live in that area) can’t wait for it," said Alderman John Gill. “I mean, they have young kids travelling that road and they are ready for all the safety issues we’re going to apply in this new road and so they are looking forward to it."
At Monday’s board of alderman meeting, city leaders voted unanimously to submit the project to the Gulf Coast Regional Planning Commission.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.