Heavy rain and storms likely through Thursday

Showers and storms are likely through the rest of Wednesday. We will be under a Flash Flood Watch this afternoon. Watch out for flooded roads! There is a low risk for severe weather today, but a few storms could produce gusty winds. The tornado risk is very low, but not zero. Highs will be around 70 today.
More showers and storms are possible tonight through Thursday morning. This is thanks to a slow moving cold front. Even after the front passes, we expect more rain to linger into the afternoon. We may end up with 2-4″ of rain after it’s over. Highs on Thursday will be near 60.
We’ll be much drier and cooler on Friday. Lows will be in the 30s that morning. Highs will stay in the upper 50s with more sunshine.
