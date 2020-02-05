Family of Louisiana man missing in vessel collision files wrongful death lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The family of a man presumed dead after two vessels collided on the Mississippi River last month have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Matthew Brigalia was a crewmember on the RC Creppel Jan. 26, 2020, when it collided with the Cooperative Spirit collided.
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Jan. 30, 2020, in Orleans Parish District Court of Louisiana on behalf of Brigalia’s wife and minor children.
The lawsuit was filed against Elite Towing Inc., which owns the RC Creppel, and American River Transportation Co., the company that owns the Cooperative Spirit. Each company is being sued for an undetermined amount of money.
The lawsuit cites the Jones Act, saying the two vessels were unseaworthy and are both at fault for Brigalia’s death.
In addition to Brigalia, Shawn Pucheu of Bay St. Louis and Lester Naquin of Pointe Aux Chene, La. are also still missing and presumed dead.
The collision happened near mile marker 123 when the two towing vessel collided, causing four members of the RC Creppel to be unaccounted for. One of the men were rescued but the other three were never found.
The Cooperative Spirit was reportedly traveling up river when it entered a barge fleeting area and allied with barges before colliding with the RC Creppel. The collision caused the RC Creppel to sink and barges to breakaway.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
