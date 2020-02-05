Coast patient loves new diabetes technology

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The FDA has approved new technology to help insulin-dependent diabetes patients. The software upgrade was approved in December and it gives patients more control of their blood sugar levels without finger sticks. It’s part of a customized treatment plan that continues to offer diabetes patients more options.
Lisa Boccaleri is one of the first patients on the coast to try out the new technology. Boccaleri knows a lot about advances in diabetes care. At 44, she’s lived with type one diabetes for 38-years.
“I’ve seen the gamut of things used to control diabetes and I’m very excited about this new device that just came out,” Boccaleri said.
In just one week of use, she’s already seeing improvements in her blood sugar control.
“It’s already making a huge difference in quality of life.”
Adult Nurse Practitioner and owner of The Diabetes Center in Ocean Springs, KC Arnold, was noticeably impressed with the diagnostic results from Boccaleri’s first week. She said the addition is a boost to diabetes care on many different levels.
“What’s so different now is it will increase and decrease insulin in the background and the patient doesn’t prick their finger with this new device,” Arnold explained.
Arnold said the new Control-IQ Technolgy can be used to upgrade the Tandem T:slim X2 Pump that has been on the market for about two years, to better control blood sugar highs and lows by delivering insulin automatically when the patient needs it. And that kind of control can be critical.
“We want to keep blood sugar controlled the best possible way to keep patients healthy and to reduce their risk for complications in the long run,” Arnold said.
Boccaleri said she’s seen great results since she got the T: slim pump a year ago; and now with this new software upgrade she’s getting even better control.
The excitement Arnold and Boccaleri share over the results after just one week was clear.
“Amazing difference. I think it’s going to be life changing for me,” Boccaleri said. "I noticed the first day 32 times it increased, stopped, or did something, and it’s humanly impossible for me to do something and make adjustments like that 32 times a day to keep my blood sugar levels more even.”
Arnold believes staying on top of new technology is important to her patients.
“Each time this technology advances, we’re giving patients more options to help them control their diabetes,” Arnold said.
Better control that has given Boccaleri a new lease on life.
“I think it will continue to open doors for me to do more things without worrying so much about my type 1 in the background,” Boccaleri said.
Patients interested in the T:slim X2 Pump, or who already have one and want the new software upgrade, should talk to their health care provider.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.