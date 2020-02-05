One person dead, 4 rushed to hospital after Gulfport hit-and-run; Police searching for white van

Police are looking for a white van in connection to the fatal hit-and-run.

By Desirae Duncan and Lindsay Knowles | February 5, 2020 at 6:27 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 7:31 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are on the scene right now of a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 49 in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police confirm that one person was killed and four others were rushed to the hospital. It happened at 5:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the CSL Plasma Center near the intersection of Airport Road.

Gulfport Police have released photos of a white van that could be connected to the hit-and-run. Police say it is possibly a Ford Utility van with front end damage, including a headlight that may be out.

If you have any information about this vehicle or recognize it, please contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.
According to PIO Jason Ducre’ with Gulfport Police Department, the victims were standing in line outside of the CSL Plasma Center when the van jumped the sidewalk and struck five people. The van then kept going, dropping some plumbing tools and supplies out of the back of the vehicle, before heading south on Highway 49, said Ducre'.

Police say five people were struck by a vehicle while standing outside waiting to get into the CSL Plasma Center on Highway 49. One of the victims died at the scene.
The right lane is closed to traffic so expect some delays if you’re driving in that area. For a live traffic map, visit MDOT’s website or download the MDOT Traffic app.

If you have any information about the crash or recognize this vehicle, please contact police at 228-868-5959.

RAW VIDEO: Vehicle hits 5 people, killing 1 as they wait to give plasma

