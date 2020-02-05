One person dead, 4 rushed to hospital after Gulfport hit-and-run; Police searching for white van

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are on the scene right now of a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 49 in Gulfport.
Gulfport Police confirm that one person was killed and four others were rushed to the hospital. It happened at 5:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the CSL Plasma Center near the intersection of Airport Road.
Gulfport Police have released photos of a white van that could be connected to the hit-and-run. Police say it is possibly a Ford Utility van with front end damage, including a headlight that may be out.
According to PIO Jason Ducre’ with Gulfport Police Department, the victims were standing in line outside of the CSL Plasma Center when the van jumped the sidewalk and struck five people. The van then kept going, dropping some plumbing tools and supplies out of the back of the vehicle, before heading south on Highway 49, said Ducre'.
The right lane is closed to traffic so expect some delays if you’re driving in that area. For a live traffic map, visit MDOT’s website or download the MDOT Traffic app.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
If you have any information about the crash or recognize this vehicle, please contact police at 228-868-5959.
