Biloxi hopes to begin phase two of West Biloxi Boardwalk after bid vote

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is looking to extend the West Biloxi boardwalk about an extra mile and a half long.
The extension will start at Veterans Avenue and end at Camellia Street, connecting Treasure Bay guests to the waterfront walkway. The extension is geared to enhance the city while also making easy access to restaurants and other businesses.
“What we’re looking to do is get in there, get the work done and let people start enjoying this. What you see in these boardwalks…first off we want to provide visitors and local residents access to our beautiful waterfront,” said Vincent Creel.
The contractor bid to build this is $882,235, and Tuesday night the bid will be voted on. If the bid is accepted, construction should start in seven weeks. The project is estimated to be completed this summer.
A traveling couple said they enjoy walking along the beachfront.
“You really tell they do a lot of work here. It’s beautiful, it’s gorgeous. It’s nice to get off the road to see what’s really going on here instead of just driving through,” said Vanwatoner.
