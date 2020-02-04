Zion scores career-high, leads Pelicans to win against former AAU teammate Ja Morant

“I didn’t even know that. To me I’ve just been very blessed to be able to coach five teams in this league. That doesn’t happen very often, especially to a guy who never played in this league," Gentry said who became just the sixth African-American head coach to achieve such a feat in the NBA. "For everything I have in life it’s been about basketball and I’ve truly truly blessed for everything that has happened with basketball. We’ve just got to continue to play and do our part. Whatever happens from there happens. We’re not going to look at standings, we’re not going to do anything like that. We’re just going to try to make sure that we’re a better team every day.”