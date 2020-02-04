Walter Anderson Museum hosts conference to unveil Flights of Fantasy event

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Museums on the Mississippi Coast rely on fundraising events to continue to enhance their programs. The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is raising the bar by kicking off a series of one of a kind events.
The first one is coming up on May 4th, and the museum plans to make it unlike anything people on the coast have seen before.
During their colorful press conference, the museum unveiled the 2020′s Art Seen theme, Flights of Fantasy. This May fundraiser, scheduled for May 4th, will capture the imagination of Walter Anderson.
“We didn’t want to do anything cookie cutter. It’s going to be like walking into another world. Walter Anderson’s fantastical world of color will be reflected in all the experiences here at the museum," Executive Director of the Walter Anderson Museum, Julian Rankin said.
The event promises to be a complete audiovisual experience tapping into all the senses.
“It’ll be immersive with light, color and sound,” Rankin said. "As you walk through the museum and around the campus, you’ll feel like your being transported to another time and place.
For a museum to survive in a world where competition is so keen with many attractions, festivals and other events, it’s critical to recruit corporate involvement. Hancock Whitney Bank is stepping up to the plate and providing support.
“The Walter Anderson Museum of Art is a real gem on the Mississippi Coast and we wanted to partner with them to help them further their mission,” Mississippi Regional President at Hancock County Bank, Emory Mayfield said.
This spring fundraiser will transform the museum into what organizers call part Alice in Wonderland, part celebration of coastal couture. People will be encouraged to wear flamboyant costumes. Guests are invited to expand their horizons.
“By always trying to redefine ourselves and our experiences, we get to figure out who we are and draw outside the lines every once in a while,” Misty Shaw-Feder, who is on the Board of Trustees, said.
