Vaping in young people on the rise as Coast schools fight to stop it

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The use of vaping devices continues to climb, despite information released advising of the associated risks.
E-cigarettes have become a common sight in bars, restaurants and casinos but they are even becoming a popular sight at local schools. Most notably, however, the e-cigarette trend is seeing a noticeable jump among teenagers, even in the state’s top schools.
At Ocean Springs Middle School, a total of 23 vaping devices have been confiscated from students since early September.
While many parents are unaware of growing e-cigarette usage among minors, their children are well aware of the issue.
“I think that is a very big issue because a lot of people are doing it and adults don’t know about it,” said eighth grader Trace Carter, adding that it’s becoming a bigger problem on the Ocean Sprigs Middle School campus.
“It is very unhealthy and you can, like, die from it," said eighth grader Kalea Caporuscio. "People have gotten a lot of diseases and been in the hospital so I think that it is very shocking that even at a young age people are doing it.”
Even with those concerns, some students say peer pressure plays a role.
“I feel like the problem is peer pressure," said student athlete Tyler Nesby. "They see other people doing it so they give it a try and then they get addicted to it and they can’t put it down.”
Luckily, Ocean Springs Middle School is being carefully watched over. Assistant Principal Nikeland Cooper was even given the nickname “Juul King” for his ability to find and confiscate e-cigarettes. He was even given a trophy by his co-workers for his superb work at eliminating e-cigarettes in the district.
“The problem is becoming an epidemic,” said Cooper.
The assistant principal was quick to give credit to the rest of his co-workers though.
“Collectively as a team here, the administration tries to be vigilant and, as teachers, we want to make sure we provide our students with a safe and orderly environment," he said.
The administrator stressed that it is important for parents to remain vigilant.
“They look like flashdrives and a lot of parents get them confused with flashdrives," said Cooper. "They can easily be mistaken. And also, they can hide it very easily.”
The school district has been providing talking points on vaping for both students and parents. Some of the ways parents can identify whether or not their child vapes is by looking for behaviors like being jittery, having dry mouth, reducing caffeine intake, and spending money excessively.
Ocean Springs students who get caught with an e-cigarette receive a three day off campus suspension. A second offense yields a five day suspension.
