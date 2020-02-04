USS Fitzgerald heads back to sea to conduct testing

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) left the Huntington Ingalls Industries-Ingalls Shipbuilding’s Pascagoula shipyard to test the ship’s systems like damage control and propulsion. ( Courtesy of U.S. Navy photo) (Source: U.S. Navy)
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A guided-missile destroyer set sail Monday morning, but its mission was not to destroy anything. Rather, this trip on the water was all about conducting at-sea tests.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) left the Huntington Ingalls Industries-Ingalls Shipbuilding’s Pascagoula shipyard to test the ship’s systems like damage control and propulsion. Their main goal in performing these tests was to verify that the systems met or exceeded Navy performance specifications.

Monday’s at-sea tests come after the USS Fitzgerald was damaged in a collision off the coast of Japan. Seven sailors were lost in the 2017 collision.

(Iori Sagisawa/Kyodo News via AP). The damage of the right side of the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Since we launched the ship this past April our efforts have focused on restoring ship systems, conducting pier-side tests and readying the ship for sea. The government and industry team has been working hand-in-hand on this exceptionally complex effort, with a common purpose of returning Fitzgerald to sea and ultimately back to the Fleet.
Rear Admiral Tom Anderson

If all tests go well, the US Fitzgerald is expected to return to Navy service later this spring.

