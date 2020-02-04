USS Fitzgerald heads back to sea to conduct testing

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A guided-missile destroyer set sail Monday morning, but its mission was not to destroy anything. Rather, this trip on the water was all about conducting at-sea tests.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) left the Huntington Ingalls Industries-Ingalls Shipbuilding’s Pascagoula shipyard to test the ship’s systems like damage control and propulsion. Their main goal in performing these tests was to verify that the systems met or exceeded Navy performance specifications.
Monday’s at-sea tests come after the USS Fitzgerald was damaged in a collision off the coast of Japan. Seven sailors were lost in the 2017 collision.
If all tests go well, the US Fitzgerald is expected to return to Navy service later this spring.
