Tarvarious Moore makes first career INT in Super Bowl LIV

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Former Pearl River Wildcat Tarvarius Moore picked a 'Super' time to record his first professional interception.
With the eyes of the world focused on Miami for Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers defensive back pounced on a tipped pass from Patrick Mahomes and returned it seven yards. Moore then sprinted to the corner of the end zone to celebrate with his 49ers teammates — with all the jubilation caught on FOX.
The pick was the second big play of the game for Moore, who knocked away a third-down pass in the red zone earlier in the game.
Although San Francisco lost the game, 31-20, the former Wildcat showed well, finishing with two passes defended and the interception.
In some ways the Super Bowl performance was a breakout showing for the Quitman native who starred for two years at PRCC before signing with Southern Miss.
A second-year pro, Moore appeared in all 16 games for San Francisco in 2018, making 19 tackles with two passes defended and one forced fumble. This season was similar for Moore, who made 15 total tackles with two PDs through the 49ers' 16 regular season games.
PEARL RIVER STANDOUT
As a freshman at Pearl River in 2014, Moore was credited with 11 tackles and one interceptions. He went on to earn All-MACJC honors in 2015 as a sophomore. Not only did Moore finish that season with 72 tackles, he recorded eight pass breakups, one interception, two forced fumbles and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown against Southwest.
Moore enrolled at USM as a mid-year transfer. In two years in Hattiesburg, Moore made 104 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, five interceptions and 12 passes defended, earning All-Conference USA honors.
Following a successful senior season at USM, Moore was drafted 95th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Moore and former Southern Miss starting quarterback, Nick Mullens, became the 15th & 16th Golden Eagles to be apart of a Super Bowl team.