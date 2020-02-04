Picayune showcases its new fire station during ribbon-cutting

“This was tax-forfeited property and two years ago they came to me when I was secretary of state and they said ‘can you give this to the city, we want to build a fire station?’ And I did, and they did. And it turned out to be a perfect place. When I looked at the outline, it was forfeited to the state of Mississippi, so we were able to convey it for zero dollars to the city of Picayune,” said Hosemann.