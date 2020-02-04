Pearl River Men’s Basketball ranked No. 2 for the first time in program history

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRCC Athletics) - Pearl River’s undefeated men’s basketball program continues to climb in the national rankings. The Wildcats hit another milestone Monday when they were announced as the No. 2 team in the NJCAA, surpassing the previous program best of third.
The Wildcats received two first-place votes and 381 total points.
The new ranking comes on the heels of Pearl River outlasting the field to be the final undefeated team in the country for a second straight season.
Pearl River is coming off of another dominant week after defeating Meridian 81-59 and Copiah-Lincoln 80-57.
PRCC (16-0 overall, 8-0 MACJC South) has now spent 25 straight polls ranked, dating back to the 2018-19 preseason poll. More recently, the Wildcats have been in the NJCAA Top 10 for 11 straight weeks and inside the Top 5 for the last nine weeks.
The Wildcats are the only MACJC school ranked this week.
TOP TEAM
While the Wildcats are currently No. 2 in the NJCAA's ranking, Coach Chris Oney's squad has been the top team in two other JUCO rankings. PRCC was recently the top-ranked team in the Massey Ratings but slid to No. 2 this week. The Nielsen File recently leapfrogged PRCC to No. 1 in its Top 25.
STATISTICALLY SPEAKING
Not only has Pearl River been popular with pollsters, but the Wildcats have obviously been getting it done on the hardwood. PRCC boasts the nation’s top scoring defense, limiting opponents to a paltry 57.2 points per game. PRCC is also limiting opponents to 36.3 percent shooting from the floor, good enough for third.
The Wildcats outlasted East Central on the road Monday night 72-70 to earn the team’s 17th straight win of the season.