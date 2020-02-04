Long Beach High School theatre program to receive national grant

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach High School Theatre Department is one out of ten schools in the nation to receive a grant from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.
Theatre kids, along with other student groups in schools, put in long hours, usually giving most of their free time to promote one common goal. The Bearcat Players at Long Beach High School are now being recognized for their work; however, this time their applause comes in the form of money.
“This grant was student-written. All the entries could only come from students or former students, and it was for Your Start in the Arts and it was from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts," said Long Beach High School theatre teacher, Carrie Ferguson-Bellew.
Liam Toney is the senior Bearcat Player that completed the application. Because only ten schools are selected nationwide, diversity in programming, Toney said, goes a long way during the selection process.
“We learn everything from math, science, English, history. We learn a little bit of everything as we do a show. We have to research, to know how to spell properly, and do research projects. When we’re building the set, we have to use math and the basics of geometry. Sometimes it’s even more if we have to have something rigged or the angles of light," Toney said.
For the rest of the class, they too enjoy the positive impact theatre has had on their lives.
“Being in the theatre has helped me to be more open instead of being closed off," said junior Bearcat Player, Nevaeh Murphy.
“It’s easier to express yourself whenever you’re on stage and a whole bunch of other people are listening to you. I don’t know, it’s really cool," exclaimed junior Bearcat Player, Emily Lyons.
Even though her students are inspired by her dedication to the program, Ferguson-Bellew is still quite shocked that her program was selected at all.
“My one student, out of the entire nation, and nine other schools, entered this and received the thousand dollar grant. It’s mind-boggling, honestly," said Ferguson-Bellew.
The $1,000 grant will be used for the upcoming spring production as well as entry fees for future regional and state drama festivals.
