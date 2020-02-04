Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI-COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION
Tech firm: Mississippi must require computer science classes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A telecommunications company wants Mississippi to require schools to teach computer science. C Spire ran a TV ad during the Super Bowl. It had actors playing economic development officials in other states. They thanked Mississippi for not requiring computer science. The ad says Mississippi is losing high-paying tech jobs. C Spire is based in Ridgeland, Mississippi. The company's CEO, Hu Mena, says other states are investing in technology education and Mississippi should do the same. A bill has not yet been filed. The House Education Committee chairman says policymakers need to come up with a program that works.
AP-US-PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Official disputes account of attempted suicide by inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A top official in the Mississippi prison system says it's “completely untrue” that an inmate attempted suicide. An attorney suing Mississippi over prison conditions says he overheard a state trooper saying Friday that he had taken down an inmate who tried to hang himself at Parchman prison. An acting deputy commissioner for the state prison system says an inmate actually used shredded bed linens to make an exercise device Friday. He says that device was not a suicide attempt, and it was removed. Mississippi prisons have been rocked by violence in recent weeks. At least 15 prisoners have died since late December.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi has at least 15th inmate death in recent weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another prison inmate has died in Mississippi. This brings the total to at least 15 deaths in the state prison system since late December. The latest death happened Saturday at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility. The prison is run by a private company, Management & Training Corporation. A company spokesman says 39-year-old Jesus Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell and medical staff tried to revive him. The death is being investigated. The spokesman says there were “no obvious signs of assault.” Garcia was serving a 20-year sentence on a capital rape conviction from northern Mississippi's DeSoto County. He was sentenced in 2006.
SUPER BOWL-SPORTS BETTING
Super Bowl betting brings big business to sports books
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Business was brisk at sports books around the country on Super Bowl Sunday. Bettors risked money on everything from the coin toss at the start of the game to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. In New Jersey, $54.2 million was wagered, surpassing the $34.8 million bet last year. Nevada, the country's largest sports betting market, planned to release figures Tuesday, but two sports books reported multimillion-dollar wins. Mississippi saw $6.7 million in bets, Rhode Island $5.5 million, New Hampshire $2.3 million, Delaware $2.1 million and Oregon $2 million.
AP-US-OBIT-BERNARD-EBBERS
Bernie Ebbers, ex-CEO convicted in WorldCom scandal, dies
Bernie Ebbers, the convicted former chief of telecoms company WorldCom, has died. He was 78. According to a family statement, Ebbers died on Sunday just over a month after his early release from prison. He had been convicted in 2005 for 25 years on securities fraud and other charges for his role in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history. WorldCom collapsed and went into bankruptcy in 2002 following revelations of an $11 billion accounting fraud. His early release was ordered in December after a lawyer cited severe medical problems.
OIL SPILL-ISLAND RESTORATION
BP oil spill cash rebuilds eroded Louisiana pelican island
QUEEN BESS ISLAND, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor has dedicated a newly enlarged barrier island as a wildlife refuge. Queen Bess Island provides critical nesting habitat for pelicans and other seabirds. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Monday that he walked across land that didn't exist until recently. Queen Bess Island is being restored after decades of erosion and a crippling 2010 oil spill. The island once covered 45 acres. Last year, only 5 acres were high enough for pelicans to nest. But now it is being restored to nearly its former size. The island off the Gulf of Mexico plays an outsize role as one of Louisiana's largest rookeries for brown pelicans.