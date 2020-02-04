Jacob Scott being extradited back to South Mississippi to face charges

Scott is facing several charges related to the sexual assault of a Jackson County teen, including allegations that he impregnated the 14-year-old girl. On July 30, 2018, just days before he was set to plead guilty to those charges, Scott vanished. His dinghy boat was later found, along with a gun and a suicide note, in Orange Beach, Ala. Authorities have maintained since then that strong evidence indicated Scott faked his own death.