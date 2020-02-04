Few showers today. More storms for Wednesday.

We’ll start of Wednesday in the low 60s, and a few showers are possible. Scattered showers and storms are expected by the afternoon, and they will last into the evening. A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. The tornado risk is low, but not zero. More showers and storms are expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning as this cold front slowly pushes eastward. Most of the rain will clear by Thursday evening. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We may end up with 1-3″ of rain total.