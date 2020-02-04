Cloudy and warm with a few hit/miss showers

Tuesday will be cloudy and warm with hit-or-miss showers, mainly after noon. High temperatures will warm into the 70s. Then, tonight, skies remain cloudy with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and mild overnight temperatures in the 60s. For Wednesday, showers will be likely with scattered thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night somewhere from Louisiana to Georgia, including perhaps right here in the WLOX area. Severe weather will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night somewhere from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle... including perhaps right here in the WLOX area. The severe threat will end early Thursday as much cooler air arrives. We’ll still see a few showers Thursday morning but drier conditions are expected by Thursday evening. We should stay dry and cool on Friday. The weekend looks nice and beautiful.