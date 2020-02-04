Biloxi VA to host Veteran Family Expo, Mardi Gras parade in February

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A series of events this month at the Biloxi VA Medical Center will focus on the health of veteran families, showing appreciation to those who have served our country, and inspiring the community to visit and volunteer at VA facilities.
The Veterans Family Expo, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the Biloxi VA Medical Center main lobby, will showcase Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System’s (GCVHCS) services, education and assistance available for Veteran families.
According to the GCVHCS’ Behavioral Health Service’s Marriage and Family Counselor Theresa Gaser, a licensed social worker, providing assistance to Veterans and their families remains a top priority.
“The GCVHCS recognizes that Veterans are more successful when the family is engaged in care with the veteran,” said Theresa Gaser, a licensed social worker and the GCVHCS’ Behavioral Health Service’s Marriage and Family Counselor. “GCVHS values working with the veteran and family members providing education and active engagement in a veteran’s care.”
Among the services and programs highlighted at the four-hour event will be: the Whole Health Program, Caregiver Support Program, Chaplain Services, Maternity Care, Women’s Health Clinic, Suicide Prevention, Telehealth, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and others.
“These services are important not only from a medical and behavioral health stand point, but also from an educational/informative perspective,” Gaser said. “GCVHCS is committed to our veterans and their families as they deserve the best we can offer and being able to explain the services to which they’re entitled is something we’re all happy to do.”
The Veterans Family Expo is part of a weeklong series of events at the Biloxi VA taking place Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. A Mardi Gras parade will roll Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. through the Biloxi VA Medical Center campus. And on Valentines Day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., community members are invited to distribute Valentine’s Day cards to Veteran patients at the VA.
"The morale boost the Biloxi VA Medical Center Mardi Gras parade provides for patients at our facility is definitely visible during the parade and other events through the week,” said GCVHCS Recreation Therapy supervisor Laura Throop. “Our Veterans are the most important part of what we do and taking part in local events such as Mardi Gras is a way we can interact with our community.”
Events during the Biloxi VA Medical Center National Salute to Veteran Patients Program week are scheduled to include a pizza party, fish fry bingo, a spaghetti luncheon and a steak dinner with local organizations. Other events include inpatient visits from community members and veteran recognition opportunities.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.