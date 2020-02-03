Warmer weather gives some on Coast the itch for spring gardening

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While it may not be spring yet, people are starting to get the itch to scratch up the ground for some gardening.
Dorothy Smith of Gulfport is going all out.
Despite the friendly reminder that freezes can happen on the Coast as late as the end of March, she wants a lemon tree.
“I’ve always wanted one, and the weather’s great,” she said. “I’m just ready to start planting some things again.”
Smith does a lot of gardening, so she knows how to handle problems.
“There’s really hardly a time when I don’t try to find some things," she said. “You know, fall, spring. Every few months I’m going to do something in my yard.”
Nature is telling Smith it’s time to plant once again.
“My yard thinks it’s spring,” she said with a laugh. “So, I might as well go ahead and yield to what it thinks I should be doing.”
In fact, much of the Southeast is experiencing an early spring.
A graphic by the National Phenology Network shows leafing in late January, up to three weeks before it should be.
“About the third week in January, people are starting to get a little itchy,” said Karen Ball, gardening expert with Fazzio’s Home & Garden Center in Lizana. “They’re over the Christmas blues and past New Year’s. Now, it’s time to go into the new season.”
Ball has been busy with customers looking to get an early start to spring planting.
“I’m kind of surprised with Super Bowl Sunday that we have people coming into the nursery,” she said. “I told my husband, ‘I bet it’s going to be dead in the nursery.’ And we’ve been very active today with people.”
Right now, she said big items are Georgia collards, kale, lettuce and strawberry plants.
Danny Busick is looking for the right fertilizer.
“My grandmother used to use bone meal or fish meal. So, I’m going to try this,” he said.
Busick’s early spring-planting advice is one learned from many years of gardening here.
“You never know in South Mississippi. It could never get cold again or it could freeze next week,” he said. “So, you just take a shot at it. No more than what it costs, you re-do it if it gets frozen.”
Ball said that next week, tomato and pepper plants, as well as some flowering annuals, will be coming in.
