Want to learn a trade? Austal USA hiring for trainee program

MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - Austal USA is recruiting for its aluminium fabrication team by offering paid positions in its training program. The program will last six-weeks, and focus on aluminium welding or structural fitting. Those graduating from the program will become Trade Assistants making more than $15 per hour.
Applicants must be able to provide a copy of their high school diploma, and previous training in a technical field is a plus. Ideal candidates will have experience working with their hands, building structures and/or welding, and being part of a team. Being able to work independently on-task and on-deadline is also required.
If you’re interested, applications must be submitted by Feb. 10th at www.AustalJobs.com or in person at the Alabama Career Center on Spring Hill Avenue on Friday, Feb. 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Online applications can also be completed by visiting Austal’s administration building on 1 Dunlap Drive, Mobile, Ala.
