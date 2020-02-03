Spring-like warmth, potentially stormy mid-week

Temperatures expected to climb 5-10 degrees above normal

By Eric Jeansonne | February 2, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 11:45 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first week of February is expected to bring warmer than average temperatures to South Mississippi. High temperatures during the first half of the week are expected to climb 5-10 degrees above average. The warm weather has confused plants across the coast, causing them to leaf up to 3 weeks sooner than normal.

High temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal
But, changes could arrive by the middle of the week as a slow moving storm system will drag a cold front through the region.

Ahead of this front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms could be strong to severe, however, the best ingredients for severe weather may be just north of I-10 into the Pine Belt.

Models disagree on placement of the heaviest rain. The GFS model keeps the heaviest totals east of South MS, while the European model puts a swath of heavy rain along and north of I-10.

Rain is expected to clear out by Thursday evening and Friday morning.

GFS Model projected rainfall Feb 4-6 as of Feb 2, 2020
EURO Model projected rainfall Feb 4-6 as of Feb 2, 2020
