Spring-like warmth, potentially stormy mid-week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first week of February is expected to bring warmer than average temperatures to South Mississippi. High temperatures during the first half of the week are expected to climb 5-10 degrees above average. The warm weather has confused plants across the coast, causing them to leaf up to 3 weeks sooner than normal.
But, changes could arrive by the middle of the week as a slow moving storm system will drag a cold front through the region.
Ahead of this front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially Wednesday into Thursday. A few storms could be strong to severe, however, the best ingredients for severe weather may be just north of I-10 into the Pine Belt.
Models disagree on placement of the heaviest rain. The GFS model keeps the heaviest totals east of South MS, while the European model puts a swath of heavy rain along and north of I-10.
Rain is expected to clear out by Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.