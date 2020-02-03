Man escapes camper fire in Harrison County

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is safe after escaping from his burning camper trailer Sunday evening in Harrison County.
The camper was in a RV park on Highway 15 just north of D’Iberville when it caught fire just before 6 p.m.
When Harrison County deputies arrived, they found the trailer with smoke coming out of its door. Neighbors were trying to put out the flames with garden hoses.
Fortunately, the man inside the trailer was able to get out without being injured and the fire was contained to the camper trailer.
It’s not clear how the fire started at this time, said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
Harrison County Fire Services and D’Iberville Fire Department responded to the fire.
