GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Man accused of preventing elderly woman from seeing family, housing her in waste from 16 pets

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - In Iberville Parish, detectives jailed Galen Marcantel, 54. Detectives believe Marcantel had knowledge of an elderly woman living in unsanitary conditions among 14 cats and 2 dogs.
Detectives initiated a welfare check of the home on Delacroix Street Thursday, Jan. 30. A neighbor complained that she hadn’t seen the elderly woman in months.
An investigation revealed the woman remained in bed, alone in the home for several hours at a time. Pet waste began accumulating in the home and soaked into the woman’s bedding and clothing.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi described the home as unlivable.
Detectives learned Marcantel was living with the woman for months and prevented her family from visiting her. Sheriff Brett Stassi says Marcantel went as far as filing a restraining order against the woman’s family to prevent them from visiting.
The woman was removed from the home after Marcantel’s arrest. The animals were also taken into custody.
Marcantel was charged with suspicion of cruelty to persons with infirmities.
SOME MAY FIND THE IMAGES BELOW DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
