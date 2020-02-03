Gorgeous today! Storms possible midweek.

It’s feeling like spring! Highs will be around 70 today with plenty of sun. Cloud cover increases tonight, and it won’t be too chilly with lows near 60.
Tuesday will remain cloudy, and we may see a few showers. It will be warm with highs near 70. Our next storm system approaches us on Wednesday, bringing a high chance for showers and storms. Some storms could be strong, and heavy rain is possible. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 70s.
This cold front will slowly move by on Thursday, and we’ll likely have more showers and storms. High temperatures will be cooler, and we’ll stay in the low 60s. Drier conditions are expected by Friday with highs near 60.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.