Crawfish add to Super Bowl fun at Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Super Bowl Sunday festivities kicked off with a crawfish boil at the Love Shack along with plenty of drinks and live music.
The smell of crawfish lingered through the air, and that got some people dancing. The Love Shack owner hosts a Super Bowl watch party each year, and this year he decided to add in a crawfish boil.
“Super Bowl Sunday, so we have live music all day and Super Bowl all night, and we got crawfish 'til we run out,” said Greg Horn.
Each pot of crawfish takes roughly 30 minutes to cook, but Horn said it doesn’t end there. He then places the crawfish into a steamer to sit in to get extra seasoning.
There weren’t many 49ers or Kansas City Chief fans out, but you did hear Saints fans chanting “Who Dat, Who Dat."
Once all the pregame fun was over, some decided to head home to watch the game. The Love Shack had food and drink specials all night, while Super Bowl LIV aired live.
