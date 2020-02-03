Construction starts on mausoleum neighboring Biloxi Cemetery

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, Mayor FoFo Gilich helped break ground on a mausoleum to be constructed over the next six months.
“It’s just like waterfront property,” Gilich said. "They’re not making more property for people who want to stay in Biloxi for eternity. This is a combination of people who want to remain in Biloxi, and it’s a very special place.”
Rhondell Barker is the owner and developer of the mausoleum. Barker said he's recognized the need for many years.
“I’ve built mausoleums for 20 something years, and this is something that I’ve been planning for 40 years and been buying property for the last 20 years for this project,” Barker said.
The mausoleum will accommodate 1,000 crypts.
For more information on securing a spot in the mausoleum call (228) 967-7037.
