Authorities bust ‘Hide and Seek’ drug operation in Biloxi, Pearl River County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five people were arrested after a months-long investigation into a drug ring operation spanning two South Mississippi counties.
Of those five, four were charged with felonies related to the trafficking of crystal meth, marijuana, and opioids.
The joint operation - dubbed Operation Hide and Seek - began in Biloxi at an apartment on Covenant Square Drive on Jan. 23.
Maranda Bonhomme, 27, and Dwayne Bester, 34, were arrested after a search of the apartment yielded five pounds of crystal methamphetamine, a stolen firearm, over $41,000 in cash, and distribution amounts of hydrocodone and marijuana. A Lexus was also seized, which authorities say was used by Bester to distribute the narcotics.
Later that same day, investigators continued the investigation in Pearl River County, executing search warrants at four more locations.
The first stop for authorities was in Picayune at the home of Bester’s mother. There, investigators found three more pounds of meth.
After that, investigators continued on to the homes of three suspects believed to be associated with Bester’s drug trafficking operation. During those three searches, authorities found more crystal meth, as well as drug paraphernalia and five firearms.
Keith Boone, 37 of Nicholson, Miss., and Rex Moak, 37 of Picayune, were arrested during these searches.
A fifth person was also arrested but is only charged with a misdemeanor so he has not been named in this story.
Bester and Bonhomme are each charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen firearm. Additionally, Bester is also charged with possession of hydrocodone with the intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a felon, and is being held on three outstanding warrants from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
Moak is charged with possession of methamphetamine and five counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. Boone is charged with possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, and a probation violation.
According to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be forthcoming.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.