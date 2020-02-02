Wonderful weather for Sunday

It may have been cold this morning, but our Sunday afternoon will be gorgeous! It will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. A few clouds may move in tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Some more clouds are expected by Monday, but we’ll warm up into the upper 60s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday ahead of our next system. Highs will be in the upper 60s and it will be more humid. Showers and storms are looking more likely by Wednesday. We could see a few strong storms and heavy rain. Highs will be near 70.
Some showers and storms will linger into Thursday. We’ll be cooler with temperatures dropping into the 60s.
