Super Bowl LIV: Watch parties around the coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Super Bowl Sunday never fails to rile up fans, bring friends together and showcase the most delectable dishes. However, some people may be scrambling to find a watch party that matches their touchdown pass enthusiasm.
Well, don’t worry. We have a list of locations that just might guide you to the right food, atmosphere and people to make this highly anticipated game one to remember.
Bay St. Louis
- The Blind Tiger
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- 119 N Beach Blvd, Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi 39520
- Roger’s Sport’s Bar & Grill
- 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- 9080 Kiln Waveland Cutoff Rd, Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi 39520
Biloxi
- Big Play Entertainment Center
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- 1842 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39531
- Beau Rivage Theatre
- 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- 875 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39530
- Woody’s Roadside
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- 1894 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39531
Gulfport
- Boonedox Dive Bar
- 2 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- 820 Township Road, Gulfport, Mississippi 39507
- Crawfish Boil at the District on the Alley
- 3:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- 1310 27th Ave, Gulfport, Mississippi 39501
- Elaine’s Lounge
- 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- 1915 31st Ave, Gulfport, Mississippi 39501
Long Beach
- Crawfish Boil at Cajun Crawfish Hut
- 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- 300 Beach Blvd East (Hwy 90 & Cleveland)Long Beach, Mississippi 39560
- Dreamer’s Lounge
- 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.
- 1036 E. Railroad St., Long Beach, Mississippi 39560
- Trax Bar and Grill
- 12 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- 830 E Railroad St, Long Beach, Mississippi 39560
Ocean Springs
- Crawfish Boil at the Love Shack Bar & Grill
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 1013 Government Street, Ocean Springs, Mississippi 39564
- Crawfish & Shrimp Boil at the Shrimp Factory
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- 708 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, Mississippi 39564
- KnuckleHeads
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- 522 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, Mississippi 39564
The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is hosting Super Bowl 2020, showcasing the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers. The big event will be on at 6:30 p.m., and it will be televised by Fox. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be co-headliners in the half time show.
