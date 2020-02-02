Police: Two in custody for Slidell homicide

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection with a murder Saturday night near Slidell.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 37000 block of Jones Road.
Police say Montreal Delaney, 19, was arrested for second degree murder and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Ferdinand Everidge, 19, was arrested for attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.
The initial investigation revealed Delaney went to the location with the intent of selling illegal narcotics to the victim.
Once at the location, the victim and Everidge attempted to rob Delaney and an altercation ensued, during which time Delaney and Everidge both fired weapons, and the victim was struck. All parties involved are from the Slidell area.
Delaney and Everidge have both been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
The remains of the deceased have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will make identification, notify next of kin and determine the official cause and manner of death.
