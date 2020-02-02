Salvation Army hosts Daddy-Daughter Date Night

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Dads were their daughter’s knights in shining armor on Saturday night. Hand and hand, they danced their night away at Daddy-Daughter Date Night.
For six years, Daddy-Daughter Date Night has been put on by the Salvation Army, and many dads are grateful for the opportunity. Some dads like Oliver Murdock appreciate the extra time they can spend with their daughters because tomorrow is never promised.
“These are the kind of memories that are going to last forever," said Murdock. "You know all the crazy happens all the time, then you have times like these that make everything worth it. That’s what I’m doing tonight.”
Some dads said this date night was the perfect time to catch up with their daughters, especially with the considerable amount of time that work tends to demand.
“This is a great feeling. It’s the perfect opportunity for any dad that works a lot or anything like that— to be able to get that time with their daughter, that they’re not able to spend on an everyday basis. It’s almost like two hours to be able to catch up on stuff. So, it’s a blessing,” said Guy Darensbourg.
Each dad showed their daughter what true love really was and made it a night to remember.
