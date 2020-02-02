Police: One man injured in shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested yesterday for aggravated assault after shooting a young man with a firearm during an altercation.
Biloxi Police officials said this argument between the two men occurred within the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
18-year-old Cameron Malik Dajon Payton is now booked in the Harrison County jail on a $150,000 bond for reportedly pulling out a gun and shooting a man in his twenties after their argument escalated.
The victim is recovering in a local hospital with nonlife-threatening.
Police said the suspect and the victim were acquaintances.
