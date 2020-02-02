Police: One man injured in shooting in Biloxi

An argument turned violent, leaving one man in the hospital and the other behind bars.

Cameron Payton is behind bars after reportedly pulling out a gun and shooting another man. This comes after an argument escalated between the two acquaintances. (Source: Harrison County Adult Detention Center)
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested yesterday for aggravated assault after shooting a young man with a firearm during an altercation.

Biloxi Police officials said this argument between the two men occurred within the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard in Biloxi around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

18-year-old Cameron Malik Dajon Payton is now booked in the Harrison County jail on a $150,000 bond for reportedly pulling out a gun and shooting a man in his twenties after their argument escalated.

The victim is recovering in a local hospital with nonlife-threatening.

Police said the suspect and the victim were acquaintances.

