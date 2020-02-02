Lizana Mardi Gras Parade feels big when it’s outside your front door

LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - Olivia Cuevas’ big rite of passage came at a good time. As far as she’s concerned, this parade’s for her.
“Glad to be 18 and glad to be celebrating with my friends and family,” said with a happy laugh.
The parade doesn’t always happen on her birthday.
“It’s doesn’t. This year, I got lucky," she said.
For her big day, the headliner for the party was provided free of charge.
“This is it. Main entertainment,” Cuevas said with a smile. “For today. Yes, we’re good.”
The parade has been around for 17 years.
It may be small, but it sure feels big when the Carnival fun is right outside your front door.
That’s the draw for the Lizana Mardi Gras parade, a neighborhood celebration that takes its fun up close and personal.
Parade Coordinator Aundrea Ladner has taken over where her Dad left off.
“It’s a little bit different process we do here than most of the other parades,” she said. “It starts the season, it brings it home. So, it gets people pumped up and ready to go for Mardi Gras.”
King and Queen Christopher and Isabella Burch have never been Carnival royalty before, but they know the characteristics.
“Just be a nice person,” Isabella said.
“And be a red neck," Christopher added with a deep chuckle.
The parade featured about 15 floats, five of them owned by Jeffrey Cuevas of the Pass Christian Mardi Gras Association.
His mom lives on the route.
“Everybody goes to her house and has food with her,” he said. “And she loves Mardi Gras. Her being able to have it in her front yard, that’s the best thing about Lizana parade to me.”
This is the first Mardi Gras experience for Skip and Jane Armstrong, formerly of Abilene, Texas, but they know what treasures they grab may go elsewhere.
“We’ve got a bunch of grandkids and great-grandkids,” Skip said. “If they see them, they’ll take them away from us.”
“But I’m planning to collect them," Jane added. "Whatever they’re throwing, I’m collecting them.”
“I’ll take them Moon Pies," Skip chimed in.
Grand Marshal for the parade was Harry Babin.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.