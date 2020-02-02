Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

CHURCHILL PAINTINGS
7 of Winston Churchill's paintings on view in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Seven of Winston Churchill's paintings and one of his sculptures are on view through March 21 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A news release says the exhibit at the university's Hilliard Art Museum is titled “The Art of Sir Winston Churchill” and was organized by the U.S. National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri. In addition to Churchill's own work it includes two sculptures by other people and a lithograph made by one of his granddaughters. National World War II Museum historian Keith Huxen says Churchill once told a friend that painting kept him alive.
DRAGON BOAT RACES MOVE
Louisiana's dragon boat races have moved to a new lake
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — The currents of the Red River have forced the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races to move to a new location. Dragon boat racing is a team sport in which people in long, narrow boats bearing a dragon's head paddle to the beat of a drum. Louisiana's 10-year-old dragon boat races have typically been held on the Alexandria side of the Red River. But the uncertainty of the river is prompting the event to move to Lake Buhlow in Pineville for this year's May 2 race day _ and for the foreseeable future. The Town Talk reports the lake was used for the races in 2016 and 2019 when conditions on the river were deemed unsafe because of high water, strong currents and debris.
WASHINGTON TRICENTENNIAL
Louisiana town celebrates 300 years; hopes to boost economy
WASHINGTON, La. (AP) — The third oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase marks a milestone this year. The Advocate reports the bayou trading post that would ultimately become the town of Washington dates back to 1720 and local leaders are hoping to use that fact to their advantage as they prepare to celebrate its tricentennial. Local leaders say about 80% of the town's buildings are of historical or architectural significance. Many homes, live oaks and cemeteries are listed on historic registers. Historian Jim Bradshaw, who lives in the town, says those facts could help draw folks to the area and in the process boost tourism, much like Natchitoches _ the oldest permanent settlement in the state _ has done.
OIL HIGHWAY-ELEVATION GRANT
Louisiana seeking $150M grant to elevate oil and gas highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is making a pitch for millions in federal financing it hopes will help elevate a state highway leading to a critical national oil and gas hub. Gov. John Bel Edwards and state lawmakers pledged $150 million in oil spill recovery money for improvements to LA Highway 1 in Lafourche Parish heading to Port Fourchon. Louisiana's leaders want the federal government to match that with another $150 million. Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise says he met with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to talk of the state's request. Chao's department is overseeing a $900 million infrastructure grant program that Louisiana has targeted to provide the $150 million in federal financing. Grant awards are expected to be announced by summer.
LOUISIANA BUDGET
New leaders, same impasse: Louisiana forecast blocked again
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has reached another impasse over Louisiana's income forecast. The administration failed to strike a deal Friday with the Legislature's new Republican leaders about how to set the projections used to build the state's budget. The Democratic governor had been hopeful a change in the House's top leadership would break through repeated logjams over the forecast and give him the updated, larger state income forecast he wanted. Instead, the Edwards administration found itself at odds Friday with new House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez.
NEW ORLEANS MAYOR-TAXES
New Orleans mayor, husband owe $95K in unpaid taxes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Multiple tax liens against the home of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell show that she owes more than $95,000 to the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid taxes. First reported by WVUE-TV on Thursday, federal tax liens have been placed on Cantrell and her husband, Jason, for eight of the last nine tax years, from 2010 to 2015 as well as in 2017 and 2018. When added together, the Cantrells owe $95,011 in unpaid taxes. Cantrell, in a statement, said her family “has been struggling with this debt for years”and is “working with tax experts to resolve” the situation.
STATE POLICE-FEMALE CAPTAIN
Louisiana troopers get first female African American captain
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police has its first African American female captain. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced that Capt. Treone Larvadain has been promoted to lead the agency's Protective Services unit, which is responsible for the safety and security of the governor and the governor's immediate family. WAFB-TV reports Larvadain succeeds Capt. Clay Chutz, who recently retired after 30 years under six different governors.
MISSING JURORS
Court looks for ways to get people to show up for jury duty
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Judges and a district attorney in Louisiana say they are looking into better ways to get citizens to show up for jury duty. KPLC-TV reports only 72 of the 350 people summoned for jury duty showed up last Monday. At least one judge says the number of potential jurors turning up at State Court in Lake Charles has been declining in the last few years. The district attorney called it disappointing. Some citizens are excused for legitimate reasons. Judges are considering limiting excuses and changing the way people are subpoenaed. There could ultimately be contempt issues for those who fail to appear.