Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
MIAMI (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Calais Campbell has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Eli Manning, a former winner who just retired as quarterback of the New York Giants, presented the award at NFL Honors.The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU increased its winning streak to 10 games with a 73-63 victory over struggling Mississippi. Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trendon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years. Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which lost two straight and eight of its last nine.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament rematch. Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers, who dominated the final four minutes. It wasn't nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama starter Herbert Jones has had surgery on his broken left wrist and is out indefinitely. Alabama said swingman had successful surgery Saturday at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent's Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He was injured in the first half against LSU Wednesday night. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats announced Jones' status ahead of a game against Arkansas on Saturday. Oats says Jones “has been playing as well as he has all season, and this is certainly a tough blow" to the team.
DALLAS (AP) — Tyson Jolly scored 20 points and sophomore Kendric Davis added a double-double to power SMU to a 82-67 victory over Tulane. Jolly made 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the second double-double of his career. Nic Thomas hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Green Wave (10-11, 2-7).