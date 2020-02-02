Coast restaurants, grocery stores cash in on Super Bowl Sunday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Americans eat a lot on Super Bowl Sunday.
So regardless of who wins the big game, local restaurants and grocery stores count the day as a victory.
The National Chicken Council predicts Americans will eat a record 1.4 billion wings on this one day alone.
That's good news for the Wing Zone in Biloxi.
“We will probably increase our business on this day, like somewhere between 5-10%, over a regular Sunday," said owner Don Dupuis.
“We’ll sell somewhere around 10,000 wings today," he said. "That equates to about 1,500 pounds of wings that we’re going to be running out the door.”
Dupuis said it never fails, about three hours before kickoff, the orders start flooding in. It’s all hands on deck.
“We’ve got everybody coming out. We’ve got the whole staff. Not only is the kitchen going to be busy preparing, cooking, and all those kind of things," he said. “Then they fly out to that area over here, and they’re on the road going to the customer, or the customer is here to pick up.”
Over in Gulfport, Rouses Market is also staying busy as shoppers fill their carts with all the essentials for Super Bowl fun.
“Well, you got to have plenty of food, and plenty of drinks. So that’s why we’re here," said Kent Furcron.
As for what they're getting...
“We got some pork chops, a few adult beverages, hot dogs, and some stuff to make dip," said Gary Pounders.
So even though the Black and Gold won’t be on the gridiron this Super Bowl Sunday, it looks like many fans still plan to at least enjoy the party menu.
“Yeah, today’s definitely cheat day. The one day of the year, you can eat what you want is Super Bowl Sunday," said Zach Rushing.
According to the National Retail Federation, nationwide, people will spend around $17.2 billion this year on Super Bowl festivities, with most of that going toward food and drinks.
