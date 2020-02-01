Ocean Springs cuts the ribbon on brand new dog park

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s now a free play space in Ocean Springs for your pets. The city and community members cut the ribbon on the brand new Ocean Springs Dog Park on Friday.
“I am so excited. It’s been a long time coming,” said Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson. “Our dog park is big and beautiful.”
The dog park is more than two years in the making, and Dobson said it’s something he’s been pushing for since day one.
“This was something, just talking to residents, a lot of folks have dogs and want a place for them to be able to run around and have fun. So it was a priority for us pretty much as soon as we took office,” he said.
Friday’s ribbon-cutting also meant dogs got a chance to test out the park. It’s complete with two separate fenced areas, one for small dogs and one for large dogs; water stations; pet waste stations, pavilions, and restrooms.
“Finally got it done,” the mayor said. “You can see all the dogs out here having fun.”
The Ocean Springs Fire Department grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, Lost Pizza Co. donated pizzas and Pop Brothers served pup-friendly pops.
The Friends of the Dog Park also put in a lot of work to make this happen.
“This is an addition to Ocean Springs that we’ve wanted for a long time,” said Cynthia Dobbs-Sutton, executive director with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce - Main Street - Tourism Bureau. "We’re a pet-friendly community, including our businesses.
Dobson said you can expect to see more amenities at the dog park soon.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.