A nice weekend expected

We’ll be in and out of the clouds today. Highs will reach the upper 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but rain chances remain very slim.
The clouds will clear tonight, and it will be very chilly on Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Plenty of sun will return on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll warm up a little more on Monday, and we’ll have a few more clouds.
We may have some showers ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. Highs will be near 70. Showers and storms are possible on Wednesday as the front gets closer to us. We’ll closely watch the chance for some strong storms. Highs will be around 70.
