Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Judges and a district attorney in Louisiana say they are looking into better ways to get citizens to show up for jury duty. KPLC-TV reports only 72 of the 350 people summoned for jury duty showed up last Monday. At least one judge says the number of potential jurors turning up at State Court in Lake Charles has been declining in the last few years. The district attorney called it disappointing. Some citizens are excused for legitimate reasons. Judges are considering limiting excuses and changing the way people are subpoenaed. There could ultimately be contempt issues for those who fail to appear.