Last chance to get a glimpse of world-famous Clydesdales

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday is the last opportunity for those on the coast to observe the seven-feet tall Budweiser Clydesdales in all of their beer-reigning glory.
They will parade around downtown Ocean Springs during the afternoon, with the parade kicking off at 3 p.m. on Front Beach at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club.
The majestic horses will then trot over to Porter Avenue, Washington Avenue and cease their strides on Government Street near the Mary C O’Keefe Center.
Chef Robin Pate and Craft Beer Master Jonathan Richardson worked together to ensure an inviting beer pairing for each course, and the food will even be beer-infused.
What’s on the menu:
- Mexican Tortilla Soup
- Beer-braised Carnitas w/ Guajillo Pepper Grit Cake
- Grilled Chocolate Angel Food Cake w/ Macerated Strawberries
For more information on the Clydesdale Parade Day and Dinner, click here.
The world-famous Clydesdales joined Budweiser in 1933 for the repeal of the prohibition and were given as a gift from August Bush Jr. to his dad. Now the once-beloved gift-- shared between father and son-- is one that is treasured and enjoyed by those not only in the Budweiser city of Saint Louis but also on the Mississippi coast.
