Happening Feb. 4th: IP Casino Resort Spa Job Fair

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If a new job with benefits is on your radar, you may want to take a look at the IP Casino Resort Spa Job Fair happening on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
This event will host on-site interviews and even a stay bonus of $1000 for certain positions. Benefits will also be offered to IP Casino Resort team members, meaning access to medical insurance, 401K retirement planning, free uniforms, a free meal, on-site fitness center, on-site medical clinic, among other perks.
Additionally, some of the work requires applicants to be at least 18-years-old with a valid driver’s license. Other positions require the applicants to be 21-years-old and the ability to receive a Mississippi gaming license. These details will be noted with asterisks marked below.
All of the job position openings are:
- Banquet Food Servers (p/t)
- Bayview Café Bus Person
- Bayview Café Cashier/Host Persons
- Bayview Café Expeditors
- *Bayview Café Food Servers
- *Cage Cashiers ***
- Casino Beverage Servers***
- *Casino Porter Custodian I***
- *Casino Porter Lead Custodian***
- *Guest Room Attendants
- *Hotel Clerk I (Reservations)
- *Hotel Clerk II (Front Desk Clerk)
- *Hotel Housekeeping Custodian I
- *Hotel Housekeeping Floor Supervisor
- *Kitchen Helpers
- Lead Baker
- Lead Line Cooks
- Line Cooks
- *Parking Attendant (Valet)
- Pool Attendants
- Quench Pool Barback (Seasonal)
- Quench Pool Beverage Servers (Seasonal)
- Quench Bartender (Seasonal)
- Room Service Food Severs
- *Security Officer***
- Sous Chef
- Specialty Line Cooks
- VIP Service Representative ***
* must be 21 and ability to obtain a MS Gaming Permit
** must be 18 and have valid driver’s license
Date:
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Time:
10: 30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location:
For more information regarding careers at the IP Casino Resort Spa, click here.
