Happening Feb. 4th: IP Casino Resort Spa Job Fair
By WLOX Staff | February 1, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST - Updated February 1 at 11:03 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If a new job with benefits is on your radar, you may want to take a look at the IP Casino Resort Spa Job Fair happening on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

This event will host on-site interviews and even a stay bonus of $1000 for certain positions. Benefits will also be offered to IP Casino Resort team members, meaning access to medical insurance, 401K retirement planning, free uniforms, a free meal, on-site fitness center, on-site medical clinic, among other perks.

Additionally, some of the work requires applicants to be at least 18-years-old with a valid driver’s license. Other positions require the applicants to be 21-years-old and the ability to receive a Mississippi gaming license. These details will be noted with asterisks marked below.

All of the job position openings are:

  • Banquet Food Servers (p/t)
  • Bayview Café Bus Person
  • Bayview Café Cashier/Host Persons
  • Bayview Café Expeditors
  • *Bayview Café Food Servers
  • *Cage Cashiers ***
  • Casino Beverage Servers***
  • *Casino Porter Custodian I***
  • *Casino Porter Lead Custodian***
  • *Guest Room Attendants
  • *Hotel Clerk I (Reservations)
  • *Hotel Clerk II (Front Desk Clerk)
  • *Hotel Housekeeping Custodian I
  • *Hotel Housekeeping Floor Supervisor
  • *Kitchen Helpers
  • Lead Baker
  • Lead Line Cooks
  • Line Cooks
  • *Parking Attendant (Valet)
  • Pool Attendants
  • Quench Pool Barback (Seasonal)
  • Quench Pool Beverage Servers (Seasonal)
  • Quench Bartender (Seasonal)
  • Room Service Food Severs
  • *Security Officer***
  • Sous Chef
  • Specialty Line Cooks
  • VIP Service Representative ***

* must be 21 and ability to obtain a MS Gaming Permit

** must be 18 and have valid driver’s license

Date:

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Time:

10: 30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location:

Studio B-located on the 2nd floor

850 Bayview Ave.

Biloxi, Miss. 39530

For more information regarding careers at the IP Casino Resort Spa, click here.

