Gulfport Museum of History getting final touches before grand opening

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The preparations are underway for the opening of the new Gulfport Museum of History on March 4.
There’s a lot of inventory to categorize, and two rooms inside the depot downtown might not be enough room to fit it all in.
“Probably not, but it’s a good start,” said Betty Shaw, founder and president of the Historical Society of Gulfport.
She and other volunteers have been getting the new space prepared for its grand re-opening.
“This is not a re-creation, but it’s a revival, I guess, of a museum that was here before Katrina,” she said.
The artifacts were moved into storage for safekeeping after the storm damaged the building, but it took until last year to rediscover them.
A big chunk of material was from her own family, who were among the early leaders in the city.
“And we realized that so many people had lost so much, and we were lucky enough that we didn’t lose these records,” Shaw said. “And, so, there must be other people out there who have things they’d like to share or people who would like to relive their past or understand the history of Gulfport that have lost everything.”
There will be a few permanent displays, such as that of Gulfport native John C. Robinson, the Brown Condor, but other items will be changing regularly.
“This community is not like the other communities on the Coast,” Shaw added. “It was not a fishing village, it was not a resort community. It was built on industry, on the port and on the railroad and those fine people that worked hard to build it. It sounds cliché, but we must understand history to understand the present and it makes a difference with the future.”
Following the open, there will be a Celebrating Gulfport Gala on April 16 to benefit the museum. Once open, the museum will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, go to the historical society’s website.
